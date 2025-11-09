Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 261 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 366.7% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 366.7% in the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 650.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,875.00 to $2,780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,975.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,861.25.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,108.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,290.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,377.50. The company has a market capitalization of $106.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,646.00 and a 52 week high of $2,645.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.88 by ($1.56). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 7.93%.The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.83 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

