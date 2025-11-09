Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 715 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,735,254.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 949,769,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,095,550,000 after acquiring an additional 949,735,001 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 277.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,740,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,919 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,643,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,307,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,016,000 after buying an additional 1,365,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 437.6% during the second quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 1,312,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,120,000 after buying an additional 1,068,040 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $86.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $58.42 and a 1-year high of $88.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

