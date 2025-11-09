Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,431,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,282,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,967,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,109,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,258,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 917,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,431,000 after acquiring an additional 50,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 674,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,698,000 after acquiring an additional 27,823 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $2,734,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 5.3%

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $126.35 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $99.84 and a 52 week high of $135.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm had revenue of $585.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 145.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAMR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.20.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

