UBS Group AG $UBS Shares Bought by Future Fund LLC

Future Fund LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,775 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBS. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its stake in UBS Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 12,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 12,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

UBS Group Stock Performance

UBS opened at $38.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $42.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.28. UBS Group had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

