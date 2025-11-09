RB Global, Inc. $RBA Shares Sold by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBA. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of RB Global in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in RB Global by 348.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RB Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RB Global by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get RB Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In other RB Global news, insider Michael Thomas Steven Lewis sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $254,140.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RBA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RB Global from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings downgraded RB Global from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RB Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RB Global

RB Global Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $100.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.55 and a 12-month high of $119.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.67 and a 200 day moving average of $107.62.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. RB Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 9.46%.The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. RB Global’s payout ratio is presently 59.33%.

RB Global Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.