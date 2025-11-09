Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 543 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PH opened at $843.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $851.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $758.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $713.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.20 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

In related news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total transaction of $3,472,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,420,157.52. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $785.00 to $906.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $726.00 to $723.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $822.76.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

