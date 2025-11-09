Flossbach Von Storch SE Increases Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,401 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $71,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16,500.0% during the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 6,707,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,113,373,000 after buying an additional 6,666,660 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,306,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,872,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180,445 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $482,676,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,509,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,578,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,864,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,471,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,758 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM stock opened at $286.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $134.25 and a 52-week high of $311.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.8348 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 26.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

