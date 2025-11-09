Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Purchased by Future Fund LLC

Future Fund LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 148.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares during the period. Dell Technologies accounts for about 0.9% of Future Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of DELL stock opened at $146.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $168.08.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $112,183,364.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $74,760,800.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 4,587,755 shares of company stock worth $649,644,973 in the last ninety days. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on DELL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

