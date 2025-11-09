Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Price Target to $21.00

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDFree Report) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

LCID has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2.10 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lucid Group to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $23.74.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LCID opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.80. Lucid Group has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $36.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.44 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 224.99% and a negative return on equity of 85.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCID. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,091,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 132,497 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,334,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 495,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,933,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,460,000 after buying an additional 615,108 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 233,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 86,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at $422,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

