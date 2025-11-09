BMO Capital Markets Cuts Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $77.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.70.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $73.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.69. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $75.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Loretta D. Keane purchased 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.07 per share, with a total value of $249,744.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 12,033 shares in the company, valued at $795,020.31. This trade represents a 45.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eversource Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 10.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. LBP AM SA bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $1,683,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

