GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Research Coverage Started at Macquarie

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of GDS in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of GDS from $47.60 to $50.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GDS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of GDS to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.90.

Get GDS alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GDS

GDS Stock Down 3.2%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GDS

GDS stock opened at $32.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in GDS by 1,123.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in GDS by 83,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in GDS by 2,390.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GDS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.