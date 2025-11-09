Eldad Maniv Sells 10,045 Shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Stock

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) COO Eldad Maniv sold 10,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $37,668.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 10,807,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,527,285. The trade was a 0.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Eldad Maniv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 6th, Eldad Maniv sold 414,816 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $1,568,004.48.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 16.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 65.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Taboola.com by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 292,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 153,500 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 7,419,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,886,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research started coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taboola.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

