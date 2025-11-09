Eldad Maniv Sells 10,045 Shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Stock

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) COO Eldad Maniv sold 10,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $37,668.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 10,807,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,527,285. The trade was a 0.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Eldad Maniv also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 6th, Eldad Maniv sold 414,816 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $1,568,004.48.
Taboola.com Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41.
TBLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research started coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taboola.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
