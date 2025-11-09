Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Receives $15.95 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.1667.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities set a $38.00 target price on Ouster in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a report on Thursday. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ouster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a report on Wednesday.

Get Ouster alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OUST

Ouster Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Ouster

Ouster stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. Ouster has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $23.65.

In other news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 17,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $489,028.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 203,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,404.56. This represents a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Angus Pacala sold 37,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $1,081,252.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,009,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,522.42. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 104,615 shares of company stock worth $2,992,286 in the last 90 days. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OUST. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ouster by 1,521.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 571,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,863,000 after purchasing an additional 536,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ouster by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,720,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,683,000 after buying an additional 478,372 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ouster by 610.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 254,580 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the second quarter valued at about $5,683,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ouster during the first quarter worth about $1,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ouster

(Get Free Report)

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.