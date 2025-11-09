Timothy O’reilly Purchases 5,200 Shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr (NYSE:VKQ) Stock

Inv Vk Mun Tr (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Timothy O’reilly bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager directly owned 10,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,386.14. This represents a 93.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Inv Vk Mun Tr Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of NYSE:VKQ opened at $9.72 on Friday. Inv Vk Mun Tr has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $10.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.32.
Inv Vk Mun Tr Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inv Vk Mun Tr
Inv Vk Mun Tr Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
