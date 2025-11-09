Timothy O’reilly Purchases 5,200 Shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr (NYSE:VKQ) Stock

Inv Vk Mun Tr (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Timothy O’reilly bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager directly owned 10,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,386.14. This represents a 93.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Inv Vk Mun Tr Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:VKQ opened at $9.72 on Friday. Inv Vk Mun Tr has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $10.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.32.

Inv Vk Mun Tr Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inv Vk Mun Tr

Inv Vk Mun Tr Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VKQ. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Inv Vk Mun Tr by 3.5% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Inv Vk Mun Tr by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Seamount Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Inv Vk Mun Tr by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Inv Vk Mun Tr by 16.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

