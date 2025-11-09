Insider Selling: Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) CEO Sells $32,132.26 in Stock

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTMGet Free Report) CEO Dan Paterson sold 3,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $32,132.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 438,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,087.32. This trade represents a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

  • On Tuesday, September 16th, Dan Paterson sold 390 shares of Verastem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $3,896.10.

VSTM stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $538.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.89. Verastem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $11.24.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTMGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $11.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verastem, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Verastem by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 531,873 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the first quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Verastem during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verastem by 153.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 22,504 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $13.00 target price on shares of Verastem and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. B. Riley raised Verastem to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Mizuho set a $15.00 price target on Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

