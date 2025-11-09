Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$81.11.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EIF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.50 to C$69.50 in a report on Monday, September 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cormark raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$78.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$71.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EIF

Exchange Income Stock Up 2.3%

Exchange Income Announces Dividend

EIF stock opened at C$77.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$74.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$66.30. The stock has a market cap of C$3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.72. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$45.00 and a twelve month high of C$78.91.

The firm also recently declared a sep 25 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.38%.

About Exchange Income

(Get Free Report)

Exchange Income Corp is a diversified acquisition-oriented corporation focused on opportunities in two sectors, aerospace, aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The business plan of the corporation is to invest in profitable, well-established companies with strong cash flows operating in niche markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.