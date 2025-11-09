Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) and Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Financial Survey

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) and Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Concentrix and Aramark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concentrix 3.25% 16.02% 5.49% Aramark 2.02% 15.67% 3.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Concentrix and Aramark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concentrix 0 2 3 0 2.60 Aramark 0 2 7 1 2.90

Dividends

Concentrix presently has a consensus target price of $66.25, suggesting a potential upside of 90.59%. Aramark has a consensus target price of $45.88, suggesting a potential upside of 21.57%. Given Concentrix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Concentrix is more favorable than Aramark.

Concentrix pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Aramark pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Concentrix pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Aramark pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Concentrix has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Aramark has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Concentrix is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Concentrix shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Concentrix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Aramark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Concentrix has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aramark has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Concentrix and Aramark”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concentrix $9.62 billion 0.22 $251.22 million $4.73 7.35 Aramark $17.87 billion 0.55 $262.52 million $1.35 27.95

Aramark has higher revenue and earnings than Concentrix. Concentrix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aramark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Concentrix beats Aramark on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation services that design and engineer CX solutions to enable efficient customer self-service and build customer loyalty; customer engagement solutions and services that address the entirety of the customer lifecycle; AI technology that can intelligently act on customer intent to improve customer experience with non-human engagement; voice of the customer and analytics solutions to gather and analyze customer feedback to foster loyalty to, and growth with, clients; analytics and consulting solutions that synthesize data and provide professional insight to improve clients’ customer experience strategies; vertical business process outsourcing (BPO) services; and back office BPO services that support clients in non-customer facing areas. The company’s clients include technology and consumer electronics, retail, travel and e-commerce, communications and media, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others, as well as global IPOs, social brands, and banks. Concentrix Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Newark, California.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services. It also provides on-site restaurants, catering, convenience stores, and executive dining services; beverage and vending services; and facility management services comprising landscaping, transportation, capital program management, payment services, and other facility consulting services relating to building operations. In addition, the company offers concessions, banquet, and catering services; retail services and merchandise sale, recreational, and lodging services; and facility management services at sports, entertainment, and recreational facilities. Further, it offers correctional food; and operates commissaries, laundry facilities, and property rooms. It primarily serves business and industry, sports, leisure and corrections, education, healthcare, public institutions, manufacturing, transportation, service, and other industries. The company was formerly known as ARAMARK Holdings Corporation. Aramark was founded in 1959 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

