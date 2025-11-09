Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 678 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price objective on Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Partners cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $120.20 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.26 and a 1-year high of $181.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.61. The company has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

