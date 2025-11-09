Flossbach Von Storch SE Has $29.53 Million Position in Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Flossbach Von Storch SE lifted its position in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $29,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Ferrari by 381.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 41.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 660.0% in the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Ferrari from $580.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Cfra Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.71.

NYSE RACE opened at $413.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $446.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.28. Ferrari N.V. has a 12-month low of $372.31 and a 12-month high of $519.10. The company has a market capitalization of $100.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 44.20%. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.290- EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

