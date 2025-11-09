Fonville Wealth Management LLC Sells 258 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Fonville Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curio Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,300.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $215.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $220.49.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

