Fonville Wealth Management LLC Has $8.23 Million Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF $ISTB

Fonville Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fonville Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $8,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 39,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 197.2% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 28,987 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 42,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $48.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average of $48.56. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $48.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

