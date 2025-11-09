SouthState Corp Buys 1,066 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 740.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ON. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $219,001,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2,735.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,146,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,330,000 after buying an additional 2,070,529 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $38,548,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,835,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,774,000 after acquiring an additional 774,087 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,502,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,145,000 after acquiring an additional 728,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ON shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Williams Trading set a $60.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average of $49.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.56. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $74.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. ON Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.670 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $768,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 977,814 shares in the company, valued at $50,083,633.08. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

