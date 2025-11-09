Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $7,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 5.2% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $81.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.32 and a 200 day moving average of $88.50. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.34 and a 52 week high of $104.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.54.

Read Our Latest Report on CF Industries

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.