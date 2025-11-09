Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Stock Holdings Cut by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp cut its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $650,960,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,288,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,206,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,139,000 after purchasing an additional 788,079 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 433.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 620,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,839,000 after purchasing an additional 504,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,417,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,427,129,000 after buying an additional 407,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 6,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total transaction of $2,859,907.05. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,728.50. The trade was a 69.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.19, for a total transaction of $1,808,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,649,209.67. This trade represents a 24.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $445.32 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $469.43. The company has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $414.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.42.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Quanta Services from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $469.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.64.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

