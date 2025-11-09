Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 404 Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total value of $2,228,709.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,339,847.09. This represents a 19.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Painter purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $425.44 per share, for a total transaction of $148,904.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,683.04. The trade was a 18.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,894 shares of company stock valued at $16,760,783. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $393.43 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.74 and a 52 week high of $651.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $475.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.87. The company has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.04%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $605.00 price target (down previously from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Baird R W lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $685.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $660.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $569.67.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

