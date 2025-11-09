Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,209 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 803.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJT opened at $139.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.21. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $107.38 and a one year high of $152.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

