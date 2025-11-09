59,400 Shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN Purchased by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 791.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 184.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 261.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 510.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ELAN opened at $21.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 358.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.71. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 0.78%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Elanco Animal Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.940 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ELAN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ELAN

About Elanco Animal Health

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.