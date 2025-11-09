Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stake in Brookfield Corporation $BN

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BN. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 13.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 290,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,261,000 after purchasing an additional 34,573 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 45,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 22,331 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 160,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after buying an additional 88,239 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the first quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield by 7.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 178,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Stock Performance

BN opened at $45.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.51. Brookfield Corporation has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $49.47. The company has a market cap of $113.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.48 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BN shares. Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 price target on Brookfield and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Brookfield in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.67 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.