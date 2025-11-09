Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 1,700 Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 8.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,062,000 after acquiring an additional 18,126 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 760.5% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 118,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,768,000 after buying an additional 104,419 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 52.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil stock opened at $213.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.83 and a 200 day moving average of $200.58. Jabil, Inc. has a one year low of $108.66 and a one year high of $237.14.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.93). Jabil had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 2.20%.The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.37%.

In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 8,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,993,315.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,487.63. This represents a 25.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 3,877 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.59, for a total value of $785,441.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,899,326.24. The trade was a 6.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 131,762 shares of company stock valued at $27,886,321 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. UBS Group set a $241.00 target price on Jabil in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $223.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Jabil from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.43.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

