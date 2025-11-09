Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Makes New $670,000 Investment in Commercial Metals Company $CMC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.2% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 80.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMC opened at $58.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.43, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.34. Commercial Metals Company has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 1.09%.The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

In other news, Director John R. Mcpherson bought 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.09 per share, with a total value of $100,030.98. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,480.98. This trade represents a 34.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.50 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

