Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 5,200 Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,764 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,067 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 57,546 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Expedia Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,664 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $253.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial set a $210.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $546,405.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 74,417 shares in the company, valued at $15,297,902.69. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total transaction of $623,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,858 shares in the company, valued at $7,035,015.24. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,132. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Up 17.5%

EXPE opened at $258.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.33. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.01 and a 1-year high of $264.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

