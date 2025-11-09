Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Grows Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $688,868,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,037,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,680,000 after acquiring an additional 665,555 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Amgen by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,065,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,017,000 after acquiring an additional 600,096 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in Amgen by 8,223.6% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 595,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,307,000 after acquiring an additional 588,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $156,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $320.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $335.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $289.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.57.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 73.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $333.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.83.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

