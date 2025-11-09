1,100 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC Bought by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,321,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,059,792,000 after purchasing an additional 581,930 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,814,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,193,000 after buying an additional 4,505,548 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,345,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,362,000 after acquiring an additional 340,907 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $1,038,594,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,858,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,471,000 after purchasing an additional 65,778 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance
Shares of MMC opened at $180.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.18 and a 12 month high of $248.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.49 and a 200 day moving average of $209.28.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MMC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (down previously from $243.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $222.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.63.
Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies
In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total transaction of $4,334,896.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,031,597.65. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile
Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Marsh & McLennan Companies
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Rivian’s Chart Says Go, But Some Analysts Still Say No
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- e.l.f. Sell-Off Is a Good Time to Buy, According to Analysts
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- T-Mobile Is The Most Oversold Mega-Cap Stock—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.