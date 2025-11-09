4,517 Shares in Exact Sciences Corporation $EXAS Purchased by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 2,804.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,980.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $34,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.

In other news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,720. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Baranick sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $200,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,549.44. This represents a 11.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 6,343 shares of company stock valued at $382,688 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $66.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.34. Exact Sciences Corporation has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $72.81.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $850.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.42 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 34.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Exact Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

