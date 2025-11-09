Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 15,878 Shares of BP p.l.c. $BP

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 15,878 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BP. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of BP by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 444,530 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 103,100 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in BP by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 465,269 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after buying an additional 19,279 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in BP by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 66,910 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 18,211 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 119.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 33,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 18,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 40.8% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 59,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 17,322 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BP from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.59.

BP Trading Up 2.0%

BP stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $96.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.94, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.33. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $36.60.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. BP had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 0.29%.The company had revenue of $48.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

BP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.4992 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 339.66%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

