Stokes Family Office LLC Acquires 1,345 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,675,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,581,000 after purchasing an additional 51,463 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,876,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,402,000 after acquiring an additional 190,680 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,686,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,962,000 after acquiring an additional 81,787 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,846,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,219,000 after acquiring an additional 568,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,440,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,646,000 after acquiring an additional 235,117 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $92.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $83.99 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.41.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

