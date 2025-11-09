Stokes Family Office LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Unilever PLC $UL

Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 79.1% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of UL stock opened at $61.49 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $65.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average of $61.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. CICC Research initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Unilever

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.