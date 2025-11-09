Stokes Family Office LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Unilever PLC $UL

Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 79.1% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Unilever Trading Up 0.9%
Shares of UL stock opened at $61.49 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $65.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average of $61.74.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Unilever
Unilever Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Unilever
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Rivian’s Chart Says Go, But Some Analysts Still Say No
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- e.l.f. Sell-Off Is a Good Time to Buy, According to Analysts
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- T-Mobile Is The Most Oversold Mega-Cap Stock—Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.