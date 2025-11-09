Constellation Brands Inc $STZ Shares Purchased by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.3%

STZ stock opened at $127.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Constellation Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $126.64 and a twelve month high of $245.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.46.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 59.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price (down from $239.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.44.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

