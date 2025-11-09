Flossbach Von Storch SE Boosts Stake in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Flossbach Von Storch SE lifted its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,228,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,912 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 3.4% of Flossbach Von Storch SE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Flossbach Von Storch SE owned about 0.59% of Danaher worth $835,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 175.0% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 53.8% during the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $209.89 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $258.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.02 and its 200 day moving average is $200.37. The company has a market cap of $148.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Rothschild & Co Redburn reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Rothschild Redb cut shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.39.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.