Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Ameren Corporation $AEE

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $9,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,314,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,445,138,000 after purchasing an additional 979,928 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ameren by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,404,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,851,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,848 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 16.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,658,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,741,000 after buying an additional 646,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,576,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,509 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,825,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,636,000 after acquiring an additional 151,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of AEE opened at $104.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ameren Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $106.73. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.49.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.55%.The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 54.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Ameren to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays set a $113.00 price target on Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ameren

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $659,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 198,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,183,821.12. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,240.91. The trade was a 9.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.