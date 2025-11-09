Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) CFO Acquires $197,066.55 in Stock

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Kempa purchased 10,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.53 per share, for a total transaction of $197,066.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 369,352 shares in the company, valued at $6,844,092.56. The trade was a 2.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.22. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $29.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 59.88%. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NCLH. TD Cowen started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,960,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,092,000 after purchasing an additional 653,279 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,299,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,552,000 after purchasing an additional 524,239 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,369,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,636,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,532,000 after purchasing an additional 370,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,477,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,615,000 after buying an additional 2,122,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

