Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Shares Down 18.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) traded down 18.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.95 and last traded at GBX 1. 196,431,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 109,547,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.23.
Wishbone Gold Stock Down 19.1%
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.07 million, a P/E ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 1.30.
About Wishbone Gold
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wishbone Gold
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Rivian’s Chart Says Go, But Some Analysts Still Say No
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- e.l.f. Sell-Off Is a Good Time to Buy, According to Analysts
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- T-Mobile Is The Most Oversold Mega-Cap Stock—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Wishbone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishbone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.