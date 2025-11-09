Insider Buying: Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ) Insider Purchases $202,760.00 in Stock

Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) insider Jaime Hill purchased 4,000 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.69 per share, with a total value of $202,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,539.69. This represents a 28.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jaime Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 22nd, Jaime Hill acquired 500 shares of Amrize stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $24,795.00.

On Friday, August 15th, Jaime Hill acquired 4,000 shares of Amrize stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.99 per share, for a total transaction of $207,960.00.

On Friday, August 8th, Jaime Hill bought 4,000 shares of Amrize stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $185,600.00.

Amrize Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:AMRZ opened at $49.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amrize Ltd has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $56.29. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amrize

Amrize ( NYSE:AMRZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Amrize in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Amrize in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Amrize in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Amrize in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Amrize during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amrize in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Amrize in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 target price on shares of Amrize and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Amrize in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Amrize to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amrize has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

About Amrize

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

