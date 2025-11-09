ITV (LON:ITV) Trading Up 16.6% – Here’s What Happened

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 16.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 81.35 and last traded at GBX 78.95. Approximately 2,147,000,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7,431% from the average daily volume of 28,508,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.70.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ITV from GBX 112 to GBX 105 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 105.
ITV is a vertically integrated producer broadcaster and streamer, consisting of ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment.
ITV Studios is a scaled and global creator, owner and distributor of high-quality TV content. It operates in 12 countries, across 60+ labels and has a global distribution network.
