Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VONG. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,671.4% during the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $121.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.59. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.39 and a one year high of $126.83.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a $0.1419 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

