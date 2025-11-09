Aviva PLC Buys 225,739 Shares of Blackstone Inc. $BX

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 225,739 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $75,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BX. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Blackstone from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Dbs Bank raised Blackstone to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $207.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.74.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $146.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.40. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $200.96. The company has a market cap of $107.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 22.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Private Multi-Asset Blackstone bought 2,538,071 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $64,999,998.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 7,506,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,234,012.49. This represents a 51.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $3,686,390.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 453,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,814,720.56. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,565,415 shares of company stock valued at $69,037,981 and sold 16,875,234 shares valued at $136,847,628. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

