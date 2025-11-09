Antero Midstream Corporation $AM Stock Position Lowered by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AM. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 277.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 6,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Antero Midstream from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

AM opened at $17.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.88. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $294.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.30 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 39,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $685,604.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 106,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,622.39. This trade represents a 26.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antero Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

