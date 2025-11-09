First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Upgraded at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AG. Wall Street Zen raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. National Bankshares set a $22.00 target price on First Majestic Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.27. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,137.76 and a beta of 0.79.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.78 million. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 29,900.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 57.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

