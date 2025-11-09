J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 1,054 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 23,831 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 30.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $349.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $386.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.83.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $435.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Argus increased their price target on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $450.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.52.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

