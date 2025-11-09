Main Street Research LLC Cuts Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Main Street Research LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 81,225 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 3.2% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $50,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 23,831 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.15, for a total transaction of $280,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,182 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,027.30. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Arete Research upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays set a $450.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.52.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $349.43 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $386.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $344.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

